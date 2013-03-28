版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-CB&I CEO sees combined company 2013 EPS of $4.00-$4.35

March 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : * CEO says newly combined company guidance for 2013, EPS of $4.00 - $4.35 * Cb&i CEO says combined company revenue expected to be $10.7 billion - $11.2

billion, new awards of $13-16 billion
