BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV posted a rise in quarterly profit and a doubling of revenue thanks to an acquisition, although its backlog of projects remained flat compared with the previous quarter.
CB&I said on Tuesday third-quarter net income rose to $117.7 million, or $1.08 per share, from $80.2 million, or 82 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was up 107 percent to just shy of $3.0 billion, boosted by its acquisition of Shaw Group this year, and its backlog stood at $24.5 billion at the end of September.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.