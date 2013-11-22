版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 09:42 BJT

BRIEF-CBL & associates limited partnership prices $450 mln senior unsecured notes

Nov 21 CBL & Associates Properties Inc : * CBL & associates limited partnership prices $450 million of senior unsecured

notes * Operating partnership expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of approximately $441.9 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐