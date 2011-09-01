Chinese firms take 15-pct stake in niobium producer CBMM

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China's Citic Group has teamed
up with stainless steel producers Taiyuan Iron and Steel and
Baosteel to acquire a 15-percent stake in a Brazilian niobium
producer for $1.95 billion, the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Thursday.
Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao (CBMM) is the
world's largest niobium producer. The metal is mainly used to
produce superalloys for high-tech sectors as well as to make
stainless steel.
The deal will be completed on Thursday, Xinhua reported,
without citing sources.
A consortium of four Japanese companies -- JFE Holdings
, Nippon Steel , Sojitz Corp and
government-funded Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp -- as
well as South Korea's National Pension Service and Posco
, bought a combined 15 percent stake in CBMM for
about $1.8 billion in March.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Ken
Wills)