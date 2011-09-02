China's Shougang, Anshan Steel in CBMM niobium consortium

* Anshan Steel and Shougang Steel are among five investors

* Niobium uses to improve steel products qualities

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 A Chinese consortium acquiring a 15-perecnt stake in a Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95 billion also includes Anshan Iron & Steel Group and Shougang Group, one of its partners said on Friday.

The official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday that Citic Group had teamed up with the country's top two stainless steel producers, Taiyuan Iron and Steel and Baosteel, for the joint investment.

Baosteel said on its website on Friday the consortium will also include the two major steelmakers.

Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao (CBMM) is the world's largest niobium producer. The metal is mainly used to produce superalloys used in cars, oil and gas pipes, bridges and plane engines as well as to make stainless steel.

Brazil holds the largest proven niobium reserves in the world. Global demand for the metal grew by about 10 percent annually during 2002-2009, according to a CBMM statement.

A consortium of four Japanese companies -- JFE Holdings , Nippon Steel , Sojitz Corp and government-funded Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp -- as well as South Korea's National Pension Service and Posco , bought a combined 15 percent stake in CBMM for about $1.8 billion in March. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Kazunori Takada)