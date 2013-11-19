CBOE says it is open to growing within comfort zone

CHICAGO Nov 19 CBOE Holdings Inc is open to licensing new products and acquiring technology but only within its options-focused comfort zone, top executives said on Tuesday.

CBOE, which owns the largest U.S. stock-options market, is interested in new products the company can offer exclusively or semi-exclusively, Chief Executive Ed Tilly said in a webcast of a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods conference in New York.

Regarding technology, the exchange operator is in the market for "a process or an offering that allows us to touch our customers earlier in their trading decisions or later," he said.

"We're certainly looking at a number of different things in the industry," Tilly said in response to a question about whether CBOE was open to mergers and acquisitions.

CBOE, which operates the Chicago Board Options Exchange, has fought to boost its exclusive franchise in stock-index options, even as it faces a growing number of competitors vying for market share in options on individual stocks. Its exclusively listed contracts command much higher trading fees than any other of its products.

In recent weeks, CBOE implemented a long-delayed expansion in trading hours for contracts tied to its Volatility Index or VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge.

CBOE does not want to venture outside its "core area of expertise" to grow, Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean said at the conference.

"We don't want to start up a new business with a new team and hope we do well," he said. "It has to leverage what we already know how to do well."

The Chicago Board Options Exchange, like several of its competitors in U.S. equities trading, has suffered technological problems this year.

With retail investors, the industry is "back in the earning-their-confidence position," Tilly said.

"Starting with the flash crash and through the latest outages in the industry, we have a lot of work to do on restoring that confidence and I think the industry, you see us doing that," he said.

U.S. stock and option exchanges on Nov. 12 said they reached a general agreement on how to strengthen securities markets after federal regulators ordered them to come up with new rules in the wake of Nasdaq's three-hour trading halt in August.

CBOE had to shut down for a half day in April because of a problem connected to expanding its trading hours.