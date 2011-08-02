UPDATE 1-CBOE to buy back $100 million in shares

CHICAGO Aug 2 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which operates the oldest U.S. stock-options market, said on Tuesday it would buy back up to $100 million of stock.

Shares of the Chicago-based exchange operator have sagged in recent weeks even as trading volume rose, as regulators delayed approval of a rule that would allow CBOE to list its popular Standard & Poor's 500 Index option on its new all-electronic exchange.

CBOE has also been dogged by investor disappointment over the failure of a merger partner to materialize, even as rival exchanges like NYSE Euronext NYX.N push ahead with their own mega-merger plans.

CBOE also raised its quarterly dividend by 20 percent, to 12 cents a share, it said in a statement.

CBOE is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)