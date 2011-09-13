CBOE to offer S&P 500 options electronically Oct 4

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
CHICAGO, Sept 13 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) will begin offering electronic trading of options tied to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX on Oct. 4, giving high-frequency traders access to the popular contracts for the first time.
The options will be offered on CBOE's all-electronic C2 exchange and will be identical to its floor-traded contract, except that it will be settled based on closing rather than opening prices. They are currently available only at CBOE's downtown Chicago trading floor.
CBOE won regulatory approval earlier this month to offer the contracts, after a drawn-out battle with rivals who said the contracts should be offered more widely.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
