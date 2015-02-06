CBOE Holdings profit rises 8 pct as trading volumes surge

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock-options market, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit as trading volumes surged.
Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $49.1 million, or 58 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $45.6 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk