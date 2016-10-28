版本:
CBOE profit plunges 40 pct as transaction-fee revenue drops

Oct 28 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower revenue from transaction fees and acquisition-related costs.

Chicago-based CBOE said on Friday that net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $40.28 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $67.22 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

