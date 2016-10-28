UPDATE 1-CBOE profit plunges 40 pct as transaction-fee revenue drops

(Adds details)

Oct 28 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from transaction fees and acquisition-related costs.

CBOE said its profit took an $8.6 million hit from acquisition-related costs in the quarter. The company had agreed to buy Bats Global Markets Inc for $3.2 billion last month.

The company, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said operating revenue fell 16.5 percent to $156.21 million.

Transaction fees slumped 22.7 percent in the quarter as markets were less volatile compared with last year, which saw higher activity due to worries over China's economy and a rout in the energy market.

The average rate paid per contract fell 12.3 percent to 37 cents from a year earlier, the company said.

CBOE said net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $40.28 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $67.22 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 56 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses rose 5.4 percent to $90.56 million.

Up to Thursday's close, CBOE's stock had fallen 4.22 percent this year.