UPDATE 1-CBOE profit up 32 percent in 2nd quarter

CHICAGO Aug 4 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which operates the oldest U.S. stock-option market, said on Thursday that quarterly earnings rose as investors used more of its index options to bet on swings in the stock market.

Net income rose to $32.6 million, or 36 cents a share, from $24.8 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier, the Chicago-based company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 32 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $120.3 million. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)