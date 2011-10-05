CBOE: only 'positives' from CME's S&P index deal

CHICAGO Oct 5 CBOE Holdings Inc <CBOE.O sees "nothing but positives" if rival CME Group Inc (CME.O) takes a stake in Standard & Poor's index business, a top CBOE executive said on Wednesday.

CBOE stock fell last week after news that CME was in advanced talks to merge McGraw-Hill Companies Inc's MHP.N S&P index business with CME's Dow Jones indexes. [ID:nS1E78T0SD]

CBOE derives about a third of its revenue from contracts tied to S&P indexes, and investors were worried its exclusive licenses could be threatened.

"CME understands as well as we do the synergies between their products and ours," Robert DuFour, CBOE's executive vice president in charge of product development, told analysts on Wednesday. "CME certainly understands the value of keeping these products traded in their own central market." (Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Matthew Lewis)