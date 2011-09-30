CBOE shares fall on news of CME's S&P index deal

* CBOE shares fall as much as 8 percent

* CBOE gets 35 pct of transaction fees from S&P products

* CBOE's exclusive license with S&P good until 2018

Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir

Sept 30 Shares of CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), a U.S. exchange that heavily relies on options based on Dow- and Standard & Poor's-based indexes, fell 5.3 percent on Friday after news that the indexes' owners could strike a joint venture.

McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N is in advanced talks to merge its S&P indexes business with CME Group Inc's (CME.O) Dow Jones indexes, a source said on Thursday. [ID:nS1E78S1XK]

CBOE stock was off as much as 8.1 percent in early trading, its sharpest drop in weeks, reflecting worries that its exclusive license agreements with the two companies could be threatened, analysts said.

"What's happening is, CBOE gets a lot of business from its S&P licensed products, and people are probably anxious about how that relationship could change," said Macquarie analyst Edward Ditmire. "In a market that's already weak, people are taking the cautious side."

CBOE's trading floor is across the street from CME's, and the relationship between the exchanges -- one the oldest U.S. stock options market, and the other the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator -- has sometimes been fraught.

CBOE Chief Executive William Brodsky was chairman of CME's Chicago Mercantile Exchange, before it went public and underwent a massive expansion, buying rivals Chicago Board of Trade and New York Mercantile Exchange.

CBOE gets nearly 35 percent of its transaction fee revenue from exclusively traded products tied to S&P indexes.

But the relationship goes both ways: CME gets a significant amount of business from traders hedging between its S&P-based contracts and CBOE's S&P options.

Under its license with S&P, the CBOE's and the parent company's all-electronic C2 venue have the exclusive right to list options on the S&P 500 index .SPX until 2018, and on the S&P 100 Index until 2022.

Under its license with News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones & Co, CBOE has the exclusive right to list options on the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI until 2012, though that can be extended until 2017. CME bought 90 percent of the Dow Jones' namesake indexes business last year.

CME's executive chairman last year suggested its purchase of the Dow Jones indexes would not have an impact on CBOE.

"It's important to keep these relationships," CME's Terrence Duffy said in February 2010. "We didn't buy it to kill it."

CBOE's shares have outperformed most peers since the beginning of August, rising 7 percent while the Dow Jones global exchange index .DJGEX dropped 19 percent.

CBOE's share drop today came on a weak day for the U.S. stock market, and shares of other exchanges, including CME, also fell.

Under the terms of the deal being discussed, McGraw-Hill would own most of the joint venture and manage it, while CME would own about 25 percent and Dow Jones & Co would retain a minor stake, the source said.

The deal has not been finalized and terms could change.

"While it's been a mutually beneficial relationship on indexes to date between the CBOE and S&P, the market may feel that there is more emphasis on profitability risks in a JV structure," said Sandler O'Neill & Partners analyst Richard Repetto.

A CBOE spokeswoman and a CME spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago and Jonathan Spicer in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)