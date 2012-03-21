CBOE regulation head exits amid SEC probe- WSJ

March 20 The head of the Chicago Board Options
Exchange's market-regulation department has left the
company, the second compliance official to leave the exchange
amid a regulatory investigation, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Linda Gerdes was dismissed this month from her post at the
CBOE after leading its market-regulation department for five
years and after spending 23 years at the company, the report
said.
Gerdes on Monday confirmed her dismissal from CBOE but
declined to provide further comment, the report said
A CBOE spokeswoman declined to comment on the issue when
contacted by Reuters.
CBOE, which runs the oldest and largest U.S. options market,
disclosed an investigation into its self-regulatory role in an
SEC filing in February and said it was cooperating.
Last week, the company said Patrick Fay, senior vice
president of member and regulatory services, had resigned "to
pursue other interests."
U.S. markets are coming under increased scrutiny for the way
they police themselves and their customers in the wake of the
collapse of futures brokerage MF Global last year.