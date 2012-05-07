UPDATE 1-US court revives ISE patent lawsuit against CBOE

* Federal appeals court revives lawsuit

* ISE says CBOE trading system infringed patent

* CBOE: Confident that evidence will show no infringement

May 7 A U.S. federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by International Securities Exchange that accuses the Chicago Board Options Exchange of infringing an ISE patent related to trading technology.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. said U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow in Chicago erred in dismissing ISE's lawsuit, saying she misconstrued some terminology in ISE's claim.

In the dispute, which dates to 2006, ISE contends that parts of the CBOE's hybrid trading system, which combines floor-based "open outcry" trading and electronic trading, infringes a patent held by ISE, which is an all-electronic platform.

CBOE is a unit of Chicago-based CBOE Holdings Inc and runs the largest U.S. options exchange by contract volume. ISE is based in New York and is an indirect unit of Deutsche Boerse AG.

The exchanges have fought each other for years over a range of intellectual property issues.

Gail Osten, a CBOE spokeswoman, in a statement said that exchange is confident that evidence will show that its trading system is not an "automated exchange" covered by ISE's patent.

ISE Chief Executive Gary Katz in a statement said his exchange was "gratified" by the unanimous decision by the three-judge Federal Circuit panel.

In afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, CBOE shares were down 47 cents at $25.41.

The case is Chicago Board Options Exchange Inc v. International Securities Exchange LLC, U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 2011-1267, 2011-1298.