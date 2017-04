March 14 The International Securities Exchange has ended its patent infringement case against CBOE Holdings Inc's Chicago Board Options Exchange, it said on Thursday, saying it was forced to do so by pre-trial rulings that favored CBOE.

ISE, which runs an all-electronic exchange and is owned by Deutsche Boerse AG, said in a statement that it believes CBOE continues to infringe on ISE patents and plans to file an immediate appeal to reverse the rulings.