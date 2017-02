CHICAGO Oct 31 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) said on Monday that customers of broker-dealer MF Global MF.N were limited to only closing out positions.

CBOE Holdings, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the C2 Options Exchange and the CBOE Futures Exchange, said any opening positions by customers on these platforms would be not be permitted.

OCC is the clearinghouse for all U.S. option trades. (Reporting by Doris Frankel)