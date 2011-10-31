UPDATE 1-CBOE limits MF Global trades to liquidation

(Adds details)

CHICAGO Oct 31 U.S. exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) said on Monday that customers of futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Inc MF.N were limited to only closing out their positions.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection following bad bets on euro zone debt. For more, see [ID:nN1E79U125].

The restrictions apply to transactions on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the C2 Options Exchange and the CBOE Futures Exchange, platforms owned by CBOE.

The OCC is the clearinghouse for all U.S. option trades.

Trading permit holders, previously known as members before CBOE became a publicly traded company in June 2010, were notified on Monday through regulatory circulars on the CBOE website. MF Global is known as a clearing trading permit holder and not a market maker.

The New York Federal Reserve suspended MF Global from conducting new business with the central bank. CME Group Inc (CME.O) ICE Futures U.S. and Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) all halted the broker's operations in some form.

