CBOE beefs up regulatory team amid SEC probe

CHICAGO, April 27 CBOE Holdings Inc is
beefing up its self-policing team amid a Securities and Exchange
Commission probe into its self-regulatory compliance, appointing
a deputy chief regulatory officer to oversee internal controls
and surveillance.
Margaret Williams, who was promoted to the new role on
Friday, was most recently vice president of CBOE's regulatory
services division, and will take on the new responsibilities in
addition to her old job, a CBOE spokesman said.
She will continue to report to Timothy Thompson, CBOE's
chief regulatory officer. CBOE runs the biggest U.S. stock
options exchange, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, as well as
a second, smaller electronic stock-options exchange and a small
futures market.
Two compliance officials left the exchange operator last
month in the wake of CBOE's disclosure of the SEC investigation:
Patrick Fay, senior vice-president of member and regulatory
services, and Linda Gerdes, head of market regulation.
CBOE has provided little detail about the probe, saying only
that it is cooperating with SEC's ongoing investigation into
CBOE's compliance with its obligations as a self-regulatory
organization under federal securities laws, and is conducting
its own review of its compliance. It has not commented on
whether the departures are related to the probe.
Williams' role will include training of exchange regulatory
staff, establishing and monitoring internal controls for the
regulatory services division, and managing development
requirements for exchange surveillance systems, the company
said.