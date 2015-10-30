CBOE 3rd-qtr profit tops estimates on higher trading volume, fees

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
CHICAGO Oct 30 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, on Friday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings due to increased trading and transaction fees.
Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $67.2 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter from $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted income was $63 million, or 76 cents a share. Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue increased to $187 million from $143.9 million.
Transaction fees rose by $40.5 million, or 39 percent, in the quarter, according to the CBOE, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange. It cited a 31 percent jump in the average revenue per contract traded and a 6 percent gain in trading volume from the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.