UPDATE 2-CBOE Holdings quarterly profit jumps, tops Wall St estimates

By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Feb 7 CBOE Holdings Inc, which
runs the largest U.S. stock-options market, reported a rise in
quarterly profits on Friday as higher trading volumes generated
more income from transaction fees.
A lower tax rate for the company during the fourth quarter,
compared to a year earlier, helped lift earnings above Wall
Street analysts' expectations.
Shares of CBOE, owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange,
rose 0.8 percent to $52.07.
"A lower tax rate drove the majority of the upside to our
estimate and Street expectations," said Alex Kramm, a UBS
analyst who covers CBOE.
Net income increased to $45.6 million, or 52 cents a share,
in the quarter, from $39.2 million, or 45 cents a share, in the
same period a year earlier. Analysts expected 48 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The earnings represented CBOE's "best fourth-quarter results
ever," the company said.
Total operating revenue soared to $141.8 million from $130.1
million in 2012.
"The numbers are certainly looking good," Sandler O'Neill
analyst Rich Repetto told CBOE executives on a conference call.
The largest revenue driver, transaction fees, increased 9
percent for the quarter on a 22 percent jump in trading volumes,
CBOE said. The gains were offset somewhat by an 11 percent
decrease in average revenue per contract, as traders shifted
toward less profitable products.
CBOE, under Chief Executive Officer Edward Tilly, has fought
hard to boost its exclusive franchise in stock-index options, as
it faces more competitors vying for market share in options on
individual stocks. Its exclusively listed contracts command much
higher trading fees than its other products.
In December, a judge dismissed a challenge by rival
International Securities Exchange against CBOE's exclusive
license to list options on certain key U.S. indexes.
The ruling was "a victory for innovation at CBOE," Tilly
said on the conference call.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange is the sole market for
lucrative options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and
the Dow Jones industrial average, and others such as the
S&P 100.
Trading in single-stock options during the quarter climbed
17 percent to an average of 1.91 million contracts a day from a
year earlier. Trading in CBOE's index-options rose 12 percent to
1.45 million contracts daily.
CBOE makes about 66.6 cents in revenue for each index-option
trade, versus only about 7.5 cents for each option on an
individual share.
For taxes, CBOE reported an effective rate of 36.1 percent
for the fourth quarter. That was below a rate of 39 percent
during the fourth quarter of 2012, when excluding items related
to prior years.
Higher-than-expected earnings stemmed from expense control,
including the lower tax rate, said Christopher Harris, analyst
for Wells Fargo Securities.
"While most of the beat was low quality, expense control was
still a plus," he said.
CBOE came under pressure last year, along with other U.S.
exchanges, for technical glitches that disrupted trading. The
company is increasing spending this year on improvements to
computer systems to prevent repeats of the shutdowns or
glitches.
Shares of CBOE are down 0.2 percent so far this year, but up
about 53 percent from a year ago. By comparison, exchange
operator CME Group Inc is down almost 4 percent in 2014
and up 37 in the past 12 months.