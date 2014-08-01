UPDATE 1-CBOE to cut expenses as earnings drop on weak volumes

(Updates with comments from conference call, analyst, share
price)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Aug 1 CBOE Holdings Inc on
Friday became the second exchange operator this week to say it
will cut expenses in the face of declining trading volumes that
are eating into profits.
Shares slid 1.2 percent after the owner of the Chicago Board
Options Exchange reported a drop in second-quarter earnings and
revenue.
Chicago-based CBOE, which runs the largest U.S.
stock-options market, reduced its outlook for core operating
expenses in 2014 to a range of $186 million to $190 million,
from a previous range of $191 million to $196 million.
"We are in the process of scrutinizing all expenses," Chief
Financial Officer Alan Dean told analysts on a conference call
to discuss earnings. Potential areas for cuts include travel and
costs for consultants, he said.
A day earlier, CME Group Inc, the world's largest
futures market operator, said it would reduce hiring and travel
expenses to compensate for weak trading volumes.
Average daily volume at CBOE dropped 2.5 percent in the
second quarter from a year earlier because of "low market
volatility and investor complacency," Chief Executive Ed Tilly
said on the call.
Transaction fees slid 7.7 percent to $97.9 million, the
result of weak volumes and a decrease in average revenue per
contract.
"Transaction revenues missed our forecast with
lower-than-expected pricing across all options classes," UBS
analyst Alex Kramm said.
Net income declined to $42.6 million, or 50 cents per share,
from $45.5 million, or 52 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted
earnings were also 50 cents per share, meeting analysts'
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue was $143.9 million, down 4.6 percent from
a year earlier but slightly above estimates of $143.7 million.
Shares dropped 1.2 percent to $47.90 in early morning trade
on Friday and are off 8.4 percent so far this year. CME's stock
was down 0.4 percent at $73.67 and is off 6.1 percent this year.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Steve Orlofsky)