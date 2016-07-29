UPDATE 1-CBOE's quarterly profit jumps 13.6 pct on increased volatility

(Adds details, CEO quote)
July 29 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of
the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 13.6 percent rise
in quarterly profit as market volatility boosted fees from
transactions.
Net income allocated to CBOE's common shareholders rose to
$50.7 million, or 62 cents per share, in the quarter ended June
30, from $44.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange,
said operating revenue rose 9.8 percent to $163.3 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share,
matching the average analysts' estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Investors worldwide turned to CBOE's marketplace in the
face of increased market uncertainty leading up to and in the
aftermath of the Brexit referendum," CBOE Chief Executive Edward
Tilly said in a statement on Friday.
Like other exchange operators, CBOE has benefited from
concerns about global economic growth, which has sparked trading
activity in recent quarters.
Transaction fees rose 16.1 percent in the quarter, with fees
from indexes accounting for 64 percent of these.
Index options are traditionally Chicago-based CBOE's highest
fee-generating product.
Up to Thursday's close, CBOE's stock had risen 5.3 percent
this year.
