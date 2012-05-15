CBOE warns that SEC probe could result in fine

CHICAGO May 15 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe into the way the operator of the Chicago Board
Options Exchange polices itself could result in censure or a
fine, CBOE Holdings Inc said in a regulatory filing.
"While we do not know the outcome of the SEC's
investigation, should it determine to act, the SEC could, among
other things, censure CBOE, impose monetary or other penalties
and require CBOE to change its compliance programs and
procedures," the Chicago-based exchange operator said in a
little-noticed line included in a May 8 filing.
In previous reports, CBOE had lumped the SEC's power to
impose fines in a general description of the regulators powers
in its "risk factors" section.
Now the reference to possible fines is included immediately
after a barebones description of the investigation.
A CBOE spokeswoman said the change is not significant.
The SEC's probe into CBOE's compliance with its obligations
as a self-regulatory organization comes as the regulator steps
up inquiries into a broad range of business practices at the
nation's securities exchanges.
CBOE, the biggest and oldest U.S. stock-options exchange,
has not provided any details on the focus of the SEC
investigation.
A fine, if levied, would be unusual. SEC enforcement actions
against exchanges have more typically resulted in censure and a
requirement to fix whatever caused the problem in the first
place.
That was the case last October, when the SEC sanctioned
units of Direct Edge Holdings LLC, requiring them to correct
weak internal controls that led to millions of dollars in
trading losses and a systems outage.
Also that month SEC settled a case against self-policing
brokerage industry group FINRA for allegedly doctoring internal
documents before handing them over to examiners. FINRA, like
Direct Edge, was not fined, but was ordered to correct the
policies that led to the problem.
CBOE is conducting its own review of its compliance, and has
beefed up its self-policing team, appointing a new deputy chief
regulatory officer in April.
Two compliance officials left the exchange operator in March
in the wake of CBOE's disclosure of the SEC investigation.
The personnel changes underscore that the probe is "a fairly
significant issue," said Ed Ditmire, a New York-based analyst
for Macquarie Securities. "CBOE is trying to make changes in
advance of any conclusions (of the probe) in order to move
things along."