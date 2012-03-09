CBOE officer on leave in wake of SEC probe - WSJ

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 CBOE Holdings Inc has put its most senior compliance officer on leave, as the options exchange comes under an investigation by federal regulators for the way it oversees its markets, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Patrick Fay, senior vice president of member and regulatory services for CBOE, is on administrative leave and the move has been linked to the SEC probe, the people told the Journal.
"The SEC is investigating CBOE's compliance with its obligations as a self-regulatory organization under the federal securities laws," the CBOE said in its annual financial filing last week.
A CBOE spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters on the Journal report, or to say who is currently running CBOE's regulatory services.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.