CBOE to expand VIX trading hours later this year

CHICAGO May 23 CBOE Holdings Inc will
expand trading hours for futures on the CBOE Volatility Index
later this year, after a technical glitch delayed the
change, the company's incoming chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are committed to completing that very important project
later this year," incoming CEO Ed Tilly told the company's
annual shareholders' meeting in Chicago.
CBOE, operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange,
earlier this month said it was indefinitely deferring plans to
increase trading hours.
CBOE had planned to start extending the hours for the
contracts at the end of this month, eventually offering nearly
around-the-clock trading in its proprietary futures and options
to get more business overseas.
However, a half-day outage at the Chicago Board Options
Exchange in April and another more limited outage exposed
software problems that came about as it prepared for the longer
trading day.
Tilly on Thursday said CBOE was "proud of our trading
systems."
CBOE's proprietary products, led by futures and options on
the VIX and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, are a
centerpiece of the exchange operator's strategy.