CBOE, S&P Dow Jones Indices extend license agreement to 2033

March 13 The Chicago Board Options Exchange
(CBOE) will keep exclusive rights to offer trading in indexes
published by S&P Dow Jones Indices through 2032 and
non-exclusive rights through 2033 under an agreement with owner
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.
The agreement between McGraw-Hill and CBOE owner CBOE
Holdings Inc, which gives the CBOE rights to use the
S&P 500 and the S&P 100 indexes to create options on those
indexes and other derivative indexes, was set to expire in 2022.
CBOE will pay S&P Dow Jones Indices royalties on S&P 500
options and on its widely watched CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX
. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The S&P 500 options contract is the most-active U.S index
option, averaging nearly 700,000 contracts traded daily in 2012.