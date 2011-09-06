CBOE prevails, to list S&P options electronically

* SEC approves exchange's plan in setback for rivals

* Decision on SPXpm options delayed twice this year

* Could drive high-frequency trading to CBOE's C2 platform

NEW YORK, Sept 6 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) has prevailed in a drawn-out battle to offer electronic trading of its exclusive Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX options.

U.S. regulators late last week approved a request to list the options on CBOE's all-electronic C2 exchange, on a pilot basis, the Chicago Board Options Exchange parent said. The Securities and Exchange Commission had been expected to decide on the contentious issue in April and again in June, but twice put it off.

The SPX options are CBOE's highest-revenue product but had always been traded only on its face-to-face trading floor. Offering them electronically, on CBOE's 11-month-old C2 market in New York, could attract high-speed traders and boost trading volume, analysts have said.

The ruling is a setback for competitors who will not be able to trade the product. Rival International Securities Exchange, owned by Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex unit, has long argued the options should be available more widely.

The new so-called SPXpm options feature a "p.m." settlement value based on the closing prices on expiration. The traditional SPX contract's "a.m." settlement value is derived from the opening prices of the component securities on the day of exercise.

CBOE did not set a date for the launch. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Dave Zimmerman)