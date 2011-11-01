CBOE promotes Tilly to president

CHICAGO Nov 1 -CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) said on Tuesday it named Edward Tilly, executive vice chairman, to succeed Edward Joyce as president and chief operating officer.

The change will be effective immediately, CBOE, the exchange operator, said in a statement.

Joyce, who has been president and COO since June 2000, is stepping down for medical reasons, CBOE said.

CBOE Holdings is the parent of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the C2 Options exchange and other subsidiaries.

Tilly was a CBOE member from 1989 to 2006 and traded as a market maker and a designated primary market maker. As a CBOE member, he served on CBOE's Board of Directors from 1998 to 2000 and from 2003 to 2006. (Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Leslie Adler)