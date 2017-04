CHICAGO Aug 20 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that is reviewing all trades on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and its C2 electronic venue from 08:30 to 08:41 a.m. CDT, according to the CBOE website.

The trades under review may be adjusted or nullified, CBOE said on the website.

A CBOE spokeswoman said it has been operating all day with no interruptions.