CBOE considers reducing trading hours for VIX futures

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 31 CBOE Holdings Inc may
trim trading hours at its futures exchange after suffering
technical problems that disrupted activity this month, the
company's president said on Friday.
The CBOE Futures Exchange experienced glitches related to
extended market hours for futures on the CBOE Volatility Index,
or VIX, as trading volumes spiked, CBOE President Ed Provost
said on a call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
The increase in volumes made it difficult for the exchange
to complete end-of-day processing for VIX futures during the
15-minute window in which the market is closed, he said.
CBOE increased the trading cycle for VIX futures to nearly
24 hours a day this summer to attract more Asian business. The
market closes at 3:15 p.m. CDT Monday through Thursday and the
next trading day begins at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
The 15-minute break is short compared to the 45-minute
pauses between the end of one trading session and the start of
another for other futures contracts, Provost said.
The exchange has made changes to end-of-day processing that
should prevent glitches from recurring after busy trading
sessions, Provost told analysts on the call. Still, the company
may extend the 15-minute break, he added.
Trading in VIX futures set consecutive single-day volume
records on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 amid increasing concerns about
the global economy.
CBOE on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter
earnings due to an increase in trading volumes.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by James Dalgleish)