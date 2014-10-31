CBOE considers reducing trading hours for VIX futures

CHICAGO Oct 31 CBOE Holdings Inc may trim trading hours at its futures exchange after suffering technical problems that disrupted activity this month, the company's president said on Friday.

The CBOE Futures Exchange experienced glitches related to extended market hours for futures on the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, as trading volumes spiked, CBOE President Ed Provost said on a call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

The increase in volumes made it difficult for the exchange to complete end-of-day processing for VIX futures during the 15-minute window in which the market is closed, he said.

CBOE increased the trading cycle for VIX futures to nearly 24 hours a day this summer to attract more Asian business. The market closes at 3:15 p.m. CDT Monday through Thursday and the next trading day begins at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

The 15-minute break is short compared to the 45-minute pauses between the end of one trading session and the start of another for other futures contracts, Provost said.

The exchange has made changes to end-of-day processing that should prevent glitches from recurring after busy trading sessions, Provost told analysts on the call. Still, the company may extend the 15-minute break, he added.

Trading in VIX futures set consecutive single-day volume records on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 amid increasing concerns about the global economy.

CBOE on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to an increase in trading volumes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by James Dalgleish)