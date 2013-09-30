CBOE to increase VIX trading hours in late October

| CHICAGO, Sept 30
CHICAGO, Sept 30 CBOE Holdings Inc said
on Monday that it will expand trading hours for futures on the
CBOE Volatility Index about a month later than expected
in late October.
CBOE, operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, is
aiming to increase overseas trading of its lucrative VIX futures
by adding 5 hours and 45 minutes to the trading day in two
stages. The biggest chunk of extra time will come during
European trading hours.
The first phase will begin on Oct. 21, according to CBOE.
The company in July said the first phase would begin in late
September.
A CBOE spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment about the change.
The first phase will add a 45-minute post-settlement trading
period to the current trading hours of 7:00 a.m. CT (1200 GMT)
to 3:15 p.m CT (2015 GMT). Following the close of trading Monday
to Thursday, the market will reopen for a new trading period
from 3:30 p.m. CT (2030 GMT) to 4:15 p.m. CT (2115 GMT). Trading
will then resume at 7:00 a.m. CT the following morning.
A second round of changes will begin on Oct. 28. CBOE
previously said the second phase would start "in the weeks that
follow" the first phase.
It will allow European-based customers to trade VIX futures
during their local trading hours by beginning the current
trading session at 2:00 a.m. CT Monday to Friday, instead of the
current opening time of 7:00 a.m. CT.
CBOE in February opened a communications hub outside of
London to facilitate VIX futures trading.
"Volatility traders have eagerly anticipated the expansion
of trading hours," CBOE Holdings Chief Executive Officer Edward
Tilly said in a statement.
CBOE had initially planned to start extending the trading
day in May. However, a half-day outage at the Chicago Board
Options Exchange in April and another more limited outage
exposed software problems that came about as it prepared for the
expanded hours.