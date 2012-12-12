版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

CBOE Holdings CEO to step down in May

Dec 12 CBOE Holdings Inc said Chief Executive William Brodsky will step down in May, and would be replaced by President and Chief Operating Officer Edward Tilly.

The operator of the biggest and oldest U.S. stock-options market said Brodsky is expected assume the role of executive chairman.

