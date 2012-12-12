CBOE Holdings CEO to step down in May

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
Dec 12 CBOE Holdings Inc said Chief Executive William Brodsky will step down in May, and would be replaced by President and Chief Operating Officer Edward Tilly.
The operator of the biggest and oldest U.S. stock-options market said Brodsky is expected assume the role of executive chairman.
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer