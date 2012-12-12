UPDATE 1-CBOE's longtime CEO Brodsky to step down in May

By Ann Saphir

Dec 12 CBOE Holdings Inc 's Chief Executive William Brodsky will step down in May after more than 15 years at the company's helm, CBOE said on Wednesday.

Brodsky, 68, will be replaced by President and Chief Operating Officer Edward Tilly, 49.

Wednesday's announcement was unexpected, as Brodsky's contract runs through the end of 2013. Asked about his future as CBOE chief in a Reuters interview in October, he said his dad had been on Wall Street for 60 years and he had done 45, and wasn't quitting yet.

Brodsky is expected to assume the role of executive chairman.

He has run the operator of the oldest and largest U.S. options exchange since 1997, transformed the market from member-owned club to publicly traded company over several years, culminating in an initial public offering in June of 2010.