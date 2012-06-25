CBOT plows ahead with new grain settlement rules

CHICAGO, June 25 The Chicago Board of Trade, facing a lawsuit from angry traders, said on Monday it will plow ahead with a controversial overhaul of procedures used to settle end-of-day prices for grain futures.

CME Group, owner of the CBOT, "is making settlement changes" on Monday, exchange spokesman Chris Grams said.

CME plans to ditch its current system of settling prices based on activity in open-outcry trading in favor of a model that incorporates floor trading and electronic activity. The majority of trading volume is electronic for grain futures.

A group of floor traders and brokers, worried that the change will put them out of business, sued CME on Friday to block any new rules that would diminish or eliminate the role of pit traders in determining settlement prices.

They are seeking an injunction "requiring the CME and CBOT to suspend all revisions to settlement procedures."