CFTC allows CME to open grain pits early for crop reports

CHICAGO, June 11 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved the Chicago Board of Trade's plan to start open-outcry trading for grain futures and options early on days that U.S. government crop reports are issued, a commission spokesman said Monday.

CME Group, owner of the CBOT, told the CFTC it wanted to start pit trading at 7:20 a.m. Central, instead of the traditional opening time of 9:30 a.m., when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues major reports.

The CFTC did not object to the change after a 10-day review of the plan ended on Friday, the spokesman said.

The change will take effect on Tuesday, when the USDA is due to issue crop reports at 7:30 a.m. Central.

Floor traders pushed for the early open on USDA report days after CME implemented a nearly non-stop electronic trading cycle for its grain markets.

Options traders on the CBOT floor, who are responsible for much of the volume in grain and soy options, worried they would miss out on business if electronic trading was open when the USDA reports were issued while the pits were closed.