公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 12:42 BJT

Qatar's CBQ plans $500 mln 5-yr bond - leads

DUBAI, April 3 Commercial Bank of Qatar is eyeing a $500 million five-year bond, arranging banks said, with pricing expected as early as Tuesday.

Initial guidance for the bond was in the area of 250 basis points over midswaps.

Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and HSBC are bookrunners on the deal.

