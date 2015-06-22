版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 23日 星期二 01:15 BJT

German fashion group CBR's IPO price range set at 14-18 euros per share

FRANKFURT, June 22 German women's fashion group CBR, known for its Street One and Cecil brands, has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 14 euros ($15.91) and 18 euros, the company said on Monday.

CBR plans to use some of the proceeds to further reduce its leverage, but also for investment in its e-commerce business and CBR-owned retail outlets.

The company's debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange is set for July 2, preceded by a June 23-July 1 subscription period, CBR said.

CBR will offer up to 19.4 million shares with a total offer volume of about 282 million euros at the mid-point of the price range, the company said. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐