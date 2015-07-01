UPDATE 2-Stock market candidates wince as Greek crisis bites

* Germany's CBR delays initial public offering citing market
instability
* Italy's Domus Italia scraps share listing plans
* Germany's Chorus extends offer period, hoping markets will
calm
(Adds Euskatel, Orchard debuts successful)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The thunderclap from Greece's
debt default echoed through European stock markets on Wednesday
as companies lining up to offer new shares for sale slashed
flotation plans, fearful that nervous investors may retreat.
German fashion group CBR for now cancelled its
planned share listing, citing the lack of financial market
stability, and Chorus Clean Energy extended its offer
period for shares by one week in the hope that markets will have
calmed down by then.
In Italy, real estate company Domus Italia scrapped its
initial public offering on the Milan stock
exchange.
And in Switzerland, Cassiopea priced its stock at
34 Swiss francs, hurrying to pin down investors before the
crisis deepens.
On Monday, two German companies, mortgage lender PBB
and property developer Ado Properties decided
for now to cancel their share offers.
Undeterred, some other companies such as Dutch high
frequency trading firm Flow Traders, Italy's Banca Sistema and
Germany's jewellery retailer Elumeo went ahead with preparations
of their share listings.
Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel rose over 10
percent on its stock market start on Wednesday, while British
Orchard Funding made a flat debut.
The next two weeks should have been the busiest of the year
so far for listings in Frankfurt, with five companies set to
make their market debuts, seeking to take advantage of
previously buoyant equities markets.
Greece shut its banks and introduced capital controls after
a breakdown in talks between Athens and its international
creditors plunged the country deep into crisis, with a default
on its debt to the International Monetary Fund.
The crisis helped drive down stock markets in Europe and the
volatility index for German blue chips spiked to almost
31. Bankers say that if volatility rises above 20 they are more
likely to consider postponing a share listing.
Deals to refinance existing company debt have also been
affected by the Greek crisis.
German carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons
pulled a leveraged loan from the market as a result of
investor pushback amid growing volatility and unfavourable wider
market conditions, banking sources said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
David Evans)