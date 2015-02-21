CBRE seeks $1.4 bln for malls in France, Belgium - Le Figaro

PARIS Feb 21 U.S. real estate investment
management firm CBRE Global Investors aims to raise 1.2 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) by selling 10 shopping malls in France and
Belgium, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.
The shopping centres include La Vache Noire, in the Parisian
suburbs, and Mayol, in the southern city of Toulon, as well as
two malls in Belgium, the newspaper reported on Saturday,
without saying where it obtained the information.
Le Figaro said CBRE, which has $90.6 billion of assets under
management, wanted to sell the malls because the fund for which
it was operating them matures this year and investors need to be
repaid.
The firm expects indicative offers by the end of the month,
the paper added.
Los Angeles-based CBRE Global Investors' European marketing
manager was not immediately reachable for comment.
The newspaper said investment bank Morgan Stanley had been
picked to help with the sale.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)