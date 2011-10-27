UPDATE 1-CBRE Group quarterly net profit up 12 pct

Oct 27 CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N), one of the world's largest real estate service companies, said its quarterly net income rose 12 percent, citing growth in its unit that manages real estate needs for corporations and property sales brokerage business in the Americas.

Third-quarter net income rose to $63.8 million, or 20 cents a share, from $57.0 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Stripping out charges including those related to its acquisition of most of ING Group NV's real estate arm and impairments, the company earned $77 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $62.4 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the charges, earnings met the average forecast of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CBRE, whose businesses include brokering sales, financing and leases, as well as managing properties and investment funds, said revenue grew 21 percent to $1.53 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion.

