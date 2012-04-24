CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-CBRE profit rises helped by global property sales

By Ilaina Jonas
April 24 CBRE Group Inc, one of the
largest global commercial real estate services providers,
reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on revenue
that rose 14 percent, as a strong showing from property sales.
Excluding $18.9 million in charges related to its acquisition
of ING's real estate investment management business (ING RIEM),
CBRE reported first-quarter earnings of $45.9 million, or 14
cents per share, up from $40.6 million, or 13 cents per share in
the first quarter 2011.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $1.35 billion.
Analysts on average had forecast 13 cents per share on
revenue of $1.33 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"On a global basis the sales business was very strong while
the leasing business improved modestly," JMP Securities analyst
Will Marks said.
The company on Tuesday reported net income of $27.0
million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $34.4 million, or
11 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Global property sales rose by double-digits for the 10th
consecutive quarter, as a 33 percent improvement in the Americas
more than offset declines in other parts of the world,
particularly in Europe.
Revenue grew 46 percent in commercial mortgage brokerage, as
loan origination activity rose nearly 50 percent compared with
the first quarter of 2011, reflecting broader availability of
debt capital in the U.S. investment market.
The results also reflect the completed acquisition of three
of ING REIM businesses, which the company announced in July it
would acquire for $900 million.
CBRE maintained its full-year 2012 forecast of $1.20 per
share to $1.25 excluding charges, noting the sluggish global
economy in many parts of the world.
Shares of CBRE closed at $18.39, up 16 cents or 0.9 percent
on the New York Stock Exchange and were unchanged in after-hours
trade. Shares of rival Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, which
reports next week, also were unchanged after hours following
their close of $79.67 up 0.9 percent on the Big Board.