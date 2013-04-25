CBRE first-quarter profit narrowly misses Wall Street's forecast

NEW YORK, April 25 CBRE Group Inc, one of the world's largest commercial real estate services providers, said first-quarter earnings rose 12 percent, narrowly missing Wall Street's forecast.

Excluding charges primarily related to acquisitions and debt refinancing, profit rose to $51.5 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $45.9 million, or 14 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter, CBRE said on Thursday.

Analysts on average had forecast 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.