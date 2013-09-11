UPDATE 1-Moonves: CBS didn't take financial hit from blackout

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
Sept 11 CBS Corp suffered no financial impact from the month-long blackout of its broadcast channel in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas during its stalemate with Time Warner Cable in a rate dispute, according to CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.
The top-rated broadcast network was not forced to give advertisers "make goods," or compensation when a network misses its promised ratings, Moonves said on Wednesday at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference.
"You will see at our third-quarter earnings there was no harm done financially to CBS Corp from this," Moonves said.
Analysts had speculated that the blackout, which affected more than 3 million Time Warner Cable subscribers, would have impacted advertising revenues for the network.
CBS shares rose 0.7 pct to $54.46 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018