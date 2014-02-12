版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-CBS shares up 1.1 percent after the bell following results

NEW YORK Feb 12 CBS Corp : * Shares up 1.1 percent after the bell following results
