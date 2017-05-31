CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS
Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it
broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
That expensive and potentially risky decision is starting to
pay dividends as the network's international sales rise and more
viewers watch television online.
CBS figured correctly that owning a show, such as the reboot
of the 1980s hit "MacGyver," would allow it to take a greater
share of sales to international and domestic buyers.
More recently, that approach has allowed it to maximize the
value of deals with streaming services like Netflix Inc
while driving more subscribers to its own TV app.
That new-found power is helping CBS, just as it and rival
networks are getting squeezed by young viewers who "cut the
cord" on their expensive cable packages, contributing to a dip
in the advertising dollars that are TV companies' traditional
mainstay.
Global hits that CBS owns, like "Hawaii Five-O" and "NCIS,"
helped swell CBS's international content licensing revenue to
$1.5 billion in 2015, up from $500 million 10 years earlier.
That represented 11 percent of total revenue, compared with
about 3.5 percent a decade ago.
Last year, such dramas got an average of 36 percent of
revenue internationally, according to previously unpublished
data shown to Reuters by CBS. Ten years ago, comparable shows on
average got 16 percent of their revenue from international
distributors.
In total, CBS owns all of part of 26 shows from its lineup
of 31 for the 2017-2018 season. That is a significant bump up
from 10 years ago, when it owned just 16 shows out of 26.
For a graphic on ownership of CBS shows, click on tmsnrt.rs/2sdXRnR
CBS now routinely turns a profit on new shows through
international sales even before they air in the United States, a
rare feat only a few years ago.
"Before, you were flying blind and could sink $3 million
into a pilot and cross your fingers, hoping someone would buy
it," Joseph Ianniello, chief operating officer of CBS, told
Reuters in an interview. "Now you go into it with a lot more
certainty."
CBS is not alone in focusing on owning its content, but it
has been more aggressive than rivals, with ownership of greater
than 80 percent of its shows, compared with over 70 percent for
rivals such as Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Walt
Disney Co's ABC, said John Janedis, an analyst at
Jefferies.
POST-CABLE ERA
U.S. TV networks are likely to see ad revenue drop between 1
percent and 2 percent this year, excluding ad sales related to
last year's Rio Olympics, according to Pivotal Research Group.
CBS's ownership of shows has insulated it somewhat from that
drop.
In the United States, CBS expects that between its Showtime
streaming service and All Access - both of which bypass cable TV
altogether by allowing people to watch on smartphones and
tablets - to hit 8 million subscribers and $800 million in
combined revenue by 2020. That compares with about 3 million
subscribers now. CBS does not disclose how much revenue the two
services generate now.
That, along with its burgeoning international revenue, means
CBS is less dependent on ad sales, which now provide less than
half of CBS's total revenue, compared with almost 70 percent
five years ago, according to company filings.
The strategy does have risks. CBS's desire to own content
means that it sometimes passes on potential hit shows it does
not have a stake in, such as the revival of the popular
"American Idol," which was picked up by ABC.
Equally, the strategy only works as long as CBS creates
content that people want to buy, according to Salvatore Muoio,
whose firm invests in several media companies but not CBS. "But
if you own the rights to a show, it can make up for a few duds
because you have other revenue streams," he said.
CBS also has to shoulder more of the cost of making shows.
Its production costs rose 37 percent between 2011 and 2016. They
now represent 34 percent of CBS's operating expenses, up from 23
percent in 2011, according to company filings.
"They have the capacity to produce more content, which they
can put exclusively on their own streaming services that will
help drive subscribers, but they have to be smart about how they
invest," said Tim Nollen, an analyst at Macquarie Bank. "The
cost of content only goes up."
CBS has so far managed to offset those rising costs with
higher revenue. And the money it gets from selling its own
content is making up a bigger part of its total revenue.
The network got $845 million in content licensing and
distribution revenue in the first quarter of this year,
representing 25 percent of its total sales. That is up from $729
million, or 20 percent of its revenue, for the same quarter last
year.
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL
Revival shows like "MacGyver" and "Hawaii Five-0" do
particularly well internationally as they are already known by
viewers across the globe, Ianniello said.
"Star Trek," CBS's reworking of the classic space drama,
which will be shown on All Access later this year, should help
that even further. The show has already been snapped up by
Netflix for overseas streaming, making the show profitable
before it even airs on CBS in the United States.
Overseas buyers are so keen to get CBS's shows on their
roster they are willing to buy them without even seeing them.
Earlier this month, French premium cable channel Canal+
signed an exclusive multi-year deal for licensing rights to
Showtime series across France, Switzerland, Monaco and parts of
Africa.
"These kinds of deals are becoming a lot more common," said
Patrick Grove, chairman and co-founder of iflix, a streaming
video service focused on emerging markets, which recently signed
a similar multi-year licensing deal with NBCUniversal. "There
are so many more distributors today that you are competing
against... it's not just Netflix."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Anna Driver and Bill
Rigby)