UPDATE 1-CBS eyes ad-free version of streaming digital offering

(Adds estimates on subscribers from Evercore ISI)
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 3 CBS Corp is discussing launching a
higher-priced ad-free version of its All Access streaming
digital video service, Chief Executive Les Moonves said on
Tuesday.
Offering an ad-free version of the service, which currently
costs $5.99 per month, "is absolutely something we are thinking
about," Moonves told analysts on the company's third-quarter
earnings calls. "We have had discussions, 'How about if we do
$9.99 with no ads?"
CBS introduced All Access last year, but has not disclosed
subscriber numbers. Moonves said on the call that it saw the
biggest monthly subscriber growth ever in September.
CBS would follow in the footsteps of video streaming service
Hulu which launched an ad-free version of its offering in
September at $11.99 per month.
Similarly, Alphabet Inc's YouTube said last month
it would launch a $10 a month subscription option in the United
States that will be ad-free.
Evercore ISI estimates CBS has 30,000-40,000 subscribers for
All Access and should have over 1 million next year.
Whether CBS could get consumers to pay more for an ad-free
version of All Access largely depends on the content they offer,
said Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser.
This week, CBS announced that in January 2017 it would air a
new Star Trek series, with a preview episode being broadcast and
the rest of the episodes aired on All Access.
"If you are a Star Trek fan, you may pay more for ad-free,"
Wieser said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Lehar
Maan in Bengalaru; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler)