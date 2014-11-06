CBS CEO says 'making progress' in Dish talks -CNBC

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves said in a TV interview that he had met with Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen on Wednesday and that the two were "attempting to make a deal" for the satellite provider to distribute the network's content.
"I think we're making progress; we'll see," Moonves said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, referring to a Nov. 20 expiration date on the current agreement between the two.
He added that while he was not afraid to fight for better terms with Dish, "I'd rather be a lover than a fighter." (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.