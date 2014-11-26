CBS, Dish extend deadline to negotiate new contract

Nov 25 CBS Corp and satellite operator
Dish Network avoided a blackout of CBS TV shows and its heavily
watched Thanksgiving Day NFL game as the two sides agreed to
extend the deadline into next week in order to hash out the
details of a new contract.
The two sides had been working under a previous five-day
extension, announced on Nov. 20, that kept the nation's most
watched network and its CBS Sports cable channel on the air.
The tense negotiations are the latest in a long string of
disputes between media conglomerates and distributors over the
price of carrying cable channels.
On Nov. 21, Dish Network Corp and Time Warner Inc's
Turner Broadcasting unit "mutually decided" to restore
CNN, the Cartoon Network and other channels to Dish subscribers
after the channels had been blacked out for a month.
The decision also kept Turner's other channels, including
TBS and TNT, on the air as the two sides agreed to negotiate
past a Dec. 5 deadline that could have resulted in those
channels also going black.
CBS is also no stranger to blackouts. Last year CBS won a
high profile fight with Time Warner Cable Inc, which
backed down and gave into CBS's demands after Time Warner pulled
CBS programs for a month in several of its markets.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover in Los Angeles and Jennifer Saba in
New York; Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore;
Editing by Richard Chang)